news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Adaklu (VR), Aug. 24, GNA - The smooth electoral process in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Adaklu constituency parliamentary primary election nearly got marred when the name of two delegates appeared twice on the voters register.

Some delegates described the appearance of the names in both the branch and constituency registers as double registration, which resulted in agitations.

For some minutes, there was chaos at the polling centre with agents and delegates engaging in heated verbal exchanges.

Mr Samuel Atomy Dorfe, NDC Constituency Chairman, told the GNA that it was a case of miscommunication that could easily be resolved.

He explained that the two persons whose names appeared twice were once executives at branch levels but were co-opted into at the constituency level.

Mr Dorfe explained that when the two were co-opted, their names should have been struck out at the branch level and replaced and assured that the two delegates would vote only once at the constituency level.

One of the aspirants, Mr Raymond Akpatsa, also had issues with the register as his name could not be found on either the branch or constituency registers.

He said he originally had his electoral centre in Accra but transferred his vote to Adaklu and that did not reflect on the register.

Mr Akpatsa was, however, allowed to vote but the Electoral Commission asked the Party's electoral committee to write a report on it.

After about an hour, the centre was calmed with some delegates seen leaving the grounds.

GNA