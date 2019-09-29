news, story, article

By Gideon Peprah, GNA



Kumasi, Sept. 29, GNA - All the three unopposed candidates in the three orphan constituencies of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region have been declared winners through popular acclamation.



They are Joseph Owusu, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, and Alidu Seidu, for the Sekyere Afram Plains, Ejura Sekyere Dumase, and Asawasi constituencies respectively.

They got the nod at the just-ended NPP parliamentary primaries.

The three aspiring candidates had earlier been cleared by the National Executive Committee, which declared them unopposed.

The acclamation got through despite earlier reported claims of a court injunction to restrain the exercise.

That claim was said to have been filed by Manaf Ibrahim, one of the candidates, whom it was reported was aggrieved after having been disqualified during the vetting.

However, this was debunked by the Party's Regional Executive as it denied receiving any injunction letter from Manaf.

Alhaji Alidu Seidu, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, is therefore the NPP parliamentary candidate to contest Mr Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Asawasi.

