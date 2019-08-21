news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Aug 21, GNA - All is set for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primaries slated for Saturday, August 24, with the exception of five constituencies.

The constituencies are Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region, Mpohor in the Western Region, Ellembelle in the Western Region, Asawase in the Ashanti Region, as well as Fanteakwa North in the Eastern Region.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC, said there were issues in five constituencies that were in the process of being resolved, hence, their Parliamentary Primaries would not come-off on Saturday.

He said the issues in the five constituencies where being resolved by the NDC's Conflict Resolution Committee and since they had not delivered their verdict, it would be prejudicial for the party to proceed with elections in those constituencies.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Nketia noted that with regards to the Party’s Parliamentary Primaries scheduled for Saturday, 24th August; elections would be held in 157 out of the 275 constituencies.

He said 39 candidates were going unopposed in respective constituencies, adding that the Party would open nominations for the remaining 74 constituencies at a later date.

He said noted the National Voters ID Card or any other National ID Card; the Party’s ID card would be the primary document for identification.

He said the election, which would commence at 0700 hours to 1700 on Saturday, would be organised by the Electoral Commission (EC) and assisted by the Party’s electoral Committee.

He pointed out that every aspirant would be entitled to two agents, however, aspirants would have access to the Centres if they come there with not more than three supporters.

Mr Nketia said all branch registers were to be assembled at the voting Centres for the purposes of verifying the particulars of voters, where there were doubts about identity.

He said all persons who had their names on the delegate list were entitled to vote, as such any person whose name was not on the list could not vote, adding that “if you go there and create problems for the EC staff, the electoral laws will be applied to deal with you”.

He further noted that in circumstances where delegates might confront issues, they should report to the Party's Electoral Committee or the Regional Officer designated to supervise the election at the polling station.

Mr Nketia, who noted that no voter would be allowed to take pictures of thumb printed ballots, also cautioned aspirants not to campaign around voting centres or any other activity that may disrupt the election.

