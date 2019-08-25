news, story, article

Bolgatanga Aug. 25, GNA – All but one of the incumbent Members of Parliament in the Upper East Region have won in the Parliamentary primaries election and would be contesting in the 2020 general election.



At the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Mr Isaac Adongo, the incumbent Member of Parliament got 843 votes to beat the other contestant, Mr George Gamson, a public servant, who got 229 votes out of a total of 1,074 ballots cast with one ballot rejected.

At the Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Ayine, the incumbent MP won with 231 votes while his contestant, Mr Lance Adogba, a retired public servant got 93 votes.

At the Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak, the incumbent MP, won by popular acclamation as he went unopposed and Mr James Agalga, the current MP for Builsa North Constituency won with 532 votes while the other contestants, Mr Timothy Awintirim, a Former MP for the area got 82 votes and Mrs Eva Atiboka, 44 votes.

At the Chiana-Paga Constituency, Mr Thomas Adda Dalu, a former District Chief Executive, won with 365 votes, while Mr Rudolph Amenga-Etigo, the incumbent MP, got 272 votes, Mr Christopher Apedum, a business man, 25 votes, Mr Nikyema Billa Alamzy, a business man, got 353 votes, Mr Donald Tuumyeridam, a Teacher, got 32 votes and Jonathan Nyaaba, a law student, got 28 votes

At the Navrongo Central Constituency, Mr Samson Tangomba, a public servant won with 482 votes, while the other contestants, two former Municipal Chief Executives for the Kassana-Nankana, Mr Stanislaus Kandingdi, got 227 votes and Mr Emmanuel Andem, 24 votes while the rest, Mr Peter Kaba, a Legal Practitioner, got155 votes and Dr Jacob Parechuga, an Educationist got 81 votes.

For the Bongo Constituency Mr Edward Bawa, the incumbent MP won with 590 votes while his contestant, Mr Rainer Akumperigya, a legal practitioner got 291 votes.

At the Talensi constituency, Mr B T Baba, the incumbent MP won with 532 votes while his contestant, Mr Nicholas Takuzie got 180 votes. A total of 712 valid ballots were cast with one was rejected.

For Tempane Constituency, Mr David Adakudugu, former MP, won with 431 votes, while the other contestants, Mr Zeba Abdallah, got eight votes and Dr Mark Akudugu Mbawini, a Public Servant, got 194 votes from the 634 total valid ballots cast. One ballot was rejected.

At Garu Constituency, Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, the incumbent MP won with 182 votes while Dr Thomas Anabah, a Medical Practitioner, got 135 votes, Mr Dominic Azumah Azimbe, a former MP, 177 votes and Mr George Mbawini, an Educationist got 42 votes.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the current MP for Bawku Central who went unopposed, was confirmed winner earlier in the day.

Mr Cletus Avoka, former MP for the Zebilla Constituency won with 406 votes while the other contestants, Mr Ebenezer Alumire Ndebila, a public servant, got 336 votes, Mr Simon Mbilla Eugene, 286 votes, Mr Paul Issifu Abasi, 10 votes and Mr Simon Ayande Agbango, a former District Chief Executive got 286 votes. A total of 1,056 valid ballots were cast.

For the Binduri constituency, Mr Noah Ben Azure, a Teacher Dr Robert Kugnab-lem, the incumbent MP, won with 298 votes while the other contestants Mr Simon Azimbe, a Teacher, got 249 votes, Mr Stephen Atubiga, a business man, 23 votes and Mr Ben Azure got 128 votes out of 710 ballots cast.

At the Nabdam Constituency, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, the incumbent MP won with 321 votes, while the other contestants, Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, a Lecturer at the University for Development Studies, got 72 votes and Mr Francis Sampana Zuure, an Accountant got eight votes.

For the Pusiga Constituency, Hajia Lardi Ayi Ayamba, the incumbent MP won with 390 votes and the other contestant, Mr George Banbila Atuugah, a public servant got 294 votes.

GNA