By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua (E/R), March 11, GNA - All the four aspirants who filed their nomination to contest for the Abuakwa North New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries have successful gone through the vetting process of the party.

With the current situation, the incumbent, Gifty Twum-Ampofo will face stiff competition from Kofi Obeng Mensah a pharmacist, Kay Amoah Junior, a lawyer and Nana Serwah Acheampong, a lawyer and daughter of the late General Kutu Acheampong, former Head of State of the country.









The NPP parliamentary primaries have been slated for the 25th of April 2020.

