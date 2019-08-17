news, story, article

By Thomas Darko, GNA

Tema, Aug. 17, GNA - An aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ashaiman, Alhaji Labaran Yakubu, has vowed to win the Ashiaman constituency when given the mandate to lead the party.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Alhaji Barry says he is optimistic that he will be winning the party's primaries by a large margin and unseat the National Democratic Congress Incumbent, Norbert Nobge.

“I was encouraged by the party members and the people of my constituency to context for the second time and unseat the current MP who has failed to develop the constituency, and therefore I will not relent in my efforts to surprise the main opposition NDC in the constituency,” he said.

He said empowering the youth would be his main priority, and that included supporting the needy but brilliant students in the constituency to access quality education in the country.

Alhaji Barry also promised to support the needy in the constituency in all spheres of life adding, “I am committed to provision of their needs and also share in their aspirations therefore I will put much effort into supporting them when given the nod.”

The party, the Aspirant said, needed an aggressive membership drive, unity, restructuring and rebranding in Ashaiman.

“I have drawn up strategies to enable the party attract more votes in the 2020 general elections,”he said.

He added that when given the nod, the party would be more attractive not only to party loyals but also to the floating voters would help give the party victory in the next general elections.

Alhaji Barry attributed the party's poor performance in the 2016 parliamentary elections in Ashaiman to weak party structures and lack of unity among party members and also the inability to organize the youth.

He promised to make the party in the constituency active and vibrant at all levels especially the grassroots.

The NPP aspirant said he needed the mandate of the NPP delegates to lead the party which would enable him to pool enough resources, reach out to and sensitize the voting population in the constituency on the programmes and policies of the government.

He urged party delegates to vote for him as the parliamentary candidates for the constituency to execute his plans for the party’s victory in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

GNA