By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Ashaiman, Sept. 29, GNA - Alhaji Labaran Yakubu Barry has won the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidature with 449 votes to beat Mr Eric Gregory Kwatia and Alexander Amanor Narh-Gbeeku, who had 378 and 203 respectively.



He said his victory was for the entire Party and that members should unit to wrest power come 2020.

He said the election was over and he was going to hold meetings with his co-candidates to put their expertise together to prepare the Party for the general election next year.

Mr Augustine Kyeremeh, the Party’s Chairman for Ashaiman, congratulated all candidates and delegates for comporting themselves during the process.

He urged them not to go to sleep but work hard to achieve their ultimate goal, which was to take the seat in 2020.

Mr Stephen Reynolds, the Electoral Officer, said 1,036 delegates out of 1179 voted with six rejected ballots.

