news, story, article

By Samira Larbie/ Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - Mr Alexander Ackuako has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election in the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

He polled 418 votes to win with his closest opponent in the race, Mr Felix Akwetey Nii Okle, polling 362 votes.

The other contestants in the race and the number of votes they had included Mr Asiedu Peter Nana 71 votes, Mr Adams Dickson Abu Skedey 51, Mr Alfred Nii Commettey Ogbamey 11, Mr Sheriff Otoo Dodoo two, and Mr Anthony Yesutor Kuagbenu zero.

The total ballot cast was 917 with one rejected ballot and one spoilt ballot.

An elated Mr Ackuako expressed gratitude to God and the delegates for electing him to contest on the ticket of the NDC.

He said, his victory was a clear message they were sending to the incumbent New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament of the area to watch out for an NDC victory in election 2020.

He said, his victory was for the whole Constituency and therefore, appealed to his fellow contestants to join hands with him to achieve victory come 2020.

GNA