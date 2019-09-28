news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Torve (V/R), Sept. 28, GNA - New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta Region converged early morning at Torve to cast their ballots in the 2019 parliamentary primaries.

About 200 delegates were seen around the Torve Catholic Secretariat polling centre before 0600 hours waiting for the election officials.

The officials arrived at about 0615 hours to set up the centre ahead of the start of polls at 0700 hours.

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants, Mr Koffitse Martin Nyahe, protested against an earlier decision to hold the election in a conference hall, suggesting it should rather be held in an open space for transparency.

The Constituency Election Committee, however, after a short meeting with the parties, agreed to hold the election at the conference hall of the Secretariat, saying, there was no cause for alarm.

Mrs Akorfa Asamoah Buabasa, the District Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that all voting materials were ready for voting to commence after the issues were resolved.

Mr Ocloo Mawuli Egos, the NPP Akatsi South Constituency Secretary, said there was total peace and unity and that they would rally behind whoever emerged the winner.

“We are one family and one people, so nothing can divide us as a party”, he stated.

The contest is between Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah and Mr Koffitse Martin Nyahe.

GNA