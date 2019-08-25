news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (VR), Aug. 25, GNA - Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi South has been given another endorsement by National Democratic Congress delegates to lead the party in 2020.

He won the parliamentary primary election in a landslide victory beating his three other contestants.

The lawyer garnered 640 votes to beat his main contender Samuel Nugblega who had only 124 of the votes cast.

Other aspirants, William Kpormatsi got 21 whiles Godwin Asimenu registered 93 of the total votes cast.

This endorsement gives the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) a third term appearance in Parliament, should he win the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Jubilations were wild as motorists, party sympathizers and relatives of the MP took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

Mr Nugblega Samuel promised to remain committed to the Party and contribute to its victory in 2020 general elections.

Mr Ahiafor expressed gratitude to the delegates and all who contributed to his victory.

