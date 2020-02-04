news, story, article

Akatsi (V/R), Feb. 04, GNA - The Akatsi South District Assembly in the Volta Region again failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) after four attempts.

Results recorded during the first meeting were not different as members maintained the same voting pattern after all the two rounds were exhausted during the second encounter.

A total of 41 out of the 42 members of the Assembly were present and took part in the exercise where Mr. Godwin Asimenu, the incumbent and a teacher polled 20 votes with Mr. Raphael Ahiable, also garnering 20 votes with one rejected in the first round.

At the second round of voting, none of the two candidates got two-thirds of the total votes cast as required, recording 20 votes each again.

Mrs. Akorfa Asamoah Buabasah, the District Electoral Officer together with her staff who supervised the election, announced that the results called for fresh nominations.





Mr. Nat Dzadey, the District Coordinating Director who presided over the meeting announced that the next election would be held after 14 days.

Earlier, Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi South, pleaded with the Assembly Members to avoid politicisation in the local governance system.

He noted that the absence of a Presiding Member (PM) was affecting the Assembly’s decision making process and implementation of programmes and projects.

The Assembly is composed of 28 elected members and 13 government appointees.

