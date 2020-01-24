news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Jan 24, GNA - The Akatsi South District Assembly has failed to elect a presiding member after two rounds of voting.

In the first round, Mr Raphael Ahiable, Assembly Member for Avenorpedo and a teacher by profession polled 20 votes as against 20 by Mr. Godwin Asimenu, member for Monome Dzrakate electoral area, also a teacher and immediate past Presiding Member (PM) with 2 spoilt ballots.





The second round was not different with Mr Raphael Ahiable getting 20 votes and Mr. Godwin Asimenu s ecuring 20 votes with 2 spoilt ballots.

The election, which was conducted by Mrs. Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, District Electoral Officer for Akatsi South and his staff, saw members campaigning for their preferred choice after which the election was held.

Before the voting, all elected Members and government appointees took the oath of allegiance, secrecy and the official oath administered by His Worship Emmanuel Davies, the District magistrate for Akatsi South.





In attendance was Rev. Johnson Avuletey, the Deputy Volta regional minister, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor,Member of Parliament for Akatsi South and other dignitaries.

Mr. Nathaniel Dzadey, District Co-ordinating Director (DCD), adjourned the meeting after announcing that another election would be held on Monday February 3, to elect a Presiding Member.

