By Seth Danquah, GNA



Agona Nkwanta (W/R), Feb. 1, GNA - Mrs Henrietta Mary Eyison, the Ahanta West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has debunked rumours of her intent to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ahanta West Constituency.

Quoting a portion of the NPP’s Constitution and an order from the President, Mrs Eyison said an MMDCE who wished to contest for a parliamentary seat must resign three years ahead of the contest.

She noted that all MMDCEs within constituencies with sitting NPP Members of Parliament could not contest in the parliamentary primaries, slated for April 25, 2020.

“Barely three years into office as the MCE, I’m certain that President Nana Akufo-Addo will sack me should I embark on such a quest,” she emphasized.

The MCE said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency upon hearing the rumours about her decision to contest in the upcoming primaries of the Party contrary to the presidential order.

"The MCE position is not insignificant and that there are other positions aside being a Member of Parliament and for that matter if even the President had not given that order I wouldn’t plan to contest as an MP for the constituency," she said.

“I am content with what the President gave me and so I’m working hard to make my people happy with the various programmes and social interventions of the Government.”

