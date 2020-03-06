news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



ZIOPE (V/R), March 06, GNA - A total of 28 schools made up of 16 primary, 10 Junior High and Two Senior High Schools joined other contingents of the security service to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary parade at Agotime-Ziope in the Volta Region.

Identifiable groups including hairdressers and beauticians, Ghana Red Cross and market women graced the occasion.

The well-patronised event saw immaculately dressed pupils and students in their marching apparels marched past the diaz with music provided by the Agotime Brass Band, who churned out patriotic, social and cultural renditions with Mr John Amenya, District Chief Executive taking the national salute.

Mr Amenya said Ghana has come far and collectively, Ghanaians must seek economic independence in addition to the political independence to facilitate the national quest to meet the people's aspiration.

He called on the people to continue to count the many blessings and build on the failures for a better tomorrow.

He said the District would partner Dezalin Company for the establishment of a tomato factory under the 1 District 1 Factory model at Nyekornakpoe at Ziope, towards providing employment avenues for the teeming youth.

Mr Amenya called on all to patronise the exercise of new voter registration to place themselves in pole position to exercise their franchise for the December General elections and be distracted my negative comments.

Togbui Binah Lawlivi, Paramount Chief of Ziope, presiding over the event called on all to remain patriots towards nationhood for development.

He entreated all political parties to protect the fledging democratic dispensation and make the 2020 electioneering campaign and issues emerging through rule of law and peaceful coexistence.

The 63rd Independence anniversary was on theme, "Consolidating Our GAINS."

GNA