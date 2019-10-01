news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Oct. 01 GNA - Assembly members of Agotime-Ziope District have overwhelmingly endorsed the President's nominee, Mr John Kwaku Amenya as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

All 22 Assembly members voted for Mr Amenyah, making him record 100 per cent endorsement.

He thanked the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work with all stakeholders for the development of the District.

Mr Amenyah also thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve and promised to justify his appointment.

He said he would continue developmental projects started by his predecessor and initiate new ones for the rapid development of the District.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, was grateful to the Assembly members for the endorsement and asked them to offer needed support to open up the area for growth.

The Regional Minister assured the people that Agotime-Ziope would receive its fair share of the national cake.

