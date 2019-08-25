news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - Mrs Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has been elected as the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Krowor to contest the 2020 general election on the Party's ticket.

Mrs Lartey garnered 934 votes to defeat her only challenger in the race Mr Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo, who had 244 votes.

In her victory speech, Mrs Lartey expressed gratitude to the delegates and the Party Executives in the Constituency for their efforts and sacrifice.

She urged Party Members to unit for victory in 2020

"From now, there is no Momo followers or Kpakpo followers any more, let's unit for victory" she said.

She said the victory was dedicated to the Party and that all should get on board for victory 2020.

She said she was ready to work with her opponent because they were all one.

Mr Wradi Bortey, NDC Chairman, Krowor Constituency said it was good for delegates to know that election was a process and not an event and members should not be divided.

He said, he was optimist that the Party was going to wrestle the Krowor Parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2020, looking at the turn out of voters.

"Nothing will stop the NDC from taking the seat in Krowor" he said.

He said the 93 per cent delegate turn out showed the hunger and thirst Ghanaians had for change come 2020.

He congratulated the candidates and commended all delegates and executive for their faithfulness, loyalty and love shown toward the Party.

GNA