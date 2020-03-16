news, story, article

By Gideon Peprah, GNA

Ahwiaa (Ash), March 16, GNA – Some aggrieved members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwabre East Constituency are up in arms with the regional and constituency executives over the disqualification of one Mr. Osei Poku from the up-coming primaries of the Party.

The group believes Mr. Poku’s disqualification by the vetting committee was part of a grand scheme to allow the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Francisca Oteng to go unopposed.

Addressing the media to register their displeasure Mr. Aikins Sarpong, Chairman of Anyinam Owonta Electoral Area, said they would resist any attempt to make the incumbent contest unopposed by leadership of the Party in the Region.

He particularly accused the Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Constituency Chairman, Mr Opoku Agyeman and the General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu of scheming to protect the MP from being contested.

He said it was in the general interest of the Party to immediately overturn the decision of the vetting committee to allow Mr. Opoku to contest in the primaries to ensure unity ahead of the general election.

Failure to do so, he warned, could result in dire consequences in the Constituency, which produced one of the highest votes for the Party in the 2016 election.

“We shall appropriately advise ourselves if the leadership of our Party fails to heed to our call,” Mr. Sarpong cautioned.

He further alleged that about 75 per cent of the constituency executives were corrupt and only pursuing their personal interests at the expense of the Party.

Mr. Sarpong who maintained that the constituency executives had been compromised wondered why the sudden rapport between them and the MP who had along been fighting the executives.

GNA