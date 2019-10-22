news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 22, GNA – Dr Tina Abrefa-Gyan, Assistant Professor, Norfolk State University, United States, has called on Africa to build the leadership capabilities and potentials of women and girls to lead the continent.

African women should also step forward, surmount society’s barriers and the lead the continent to a better future, she said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Abrefa-Gyan, an ardent activist on gender and social issues, noted corruption remained the bane of Africa’s development, and until governments empowered women to take leadership position, it would be difficult for the continent to fight the menace.

“The best and surest way Africa can build leadership capabilities of today’s women and girls are to invest hugely in their education and break the gender inequality in the political space in Africa”, Dr Abrefa-Gyan stated.

She said women leaders could easily shape and improve on the continent’s development prospects in education, business management, community leadership and social innovation that would advance the growth and development of the continent.

“Africa must provide the opportunity for her women to serve in leadership positions if the continent desires to break the poverty gap between the rich and the poor in society”, she added.

Dr Abrefa-Gyan observed that the continent had huge economic prospects, and advised the Africa media to highlight on, and showcase the potentials to the international community to attract business investments.

“I think the Africa media must be in the best position to sharpen the continent’s narratives and reflect and tell the true picture of the African people”, Dr Abrefa-Gyan indicated.

