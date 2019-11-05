news, story, article

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA



Kodie (Ash), Nov. 05, GNA - The Afigya-Kwabre South District Assembly is facing a number of development challenges due to protracted chieftaincy feuds in the communities.

Mr Christian Adu-Poku, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who made this known mentioned some of the challenges as; land guards menace, armed robbery, inadequate vehicles for the Police and lack of fire service station.

The absence of terminal waste disposal sites, indiscriminate dumping of refuse due to lack of skip containers for communal dumping, were other challenges facing the Assembly.

Addressing Journalists at a “meet the press” series at Kodie, the District capital, the DCE said, in spite of these challenges, the District Assembly had not relented in efforts at putting up a number of projects to improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr Adu-Poku mentioned some proposed school projects as the construction of a 9-unit 3-storey classroom block for a Day-SHS at Afrancho, construction of a six classroom block with a 10-seater toilet facility at Mposu, and a six unit classroom block with similar facilities at Afrancho school “B:.

The projects would be funded through the Districts Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GET Fund).

He said the School Feeding Programme in the District was increased from 12 beneficiary schools in 2017 to 26 with over 3,780 pupils benefiting adding that, more schools would be added in due course as several proposals were submitted to the programme’s secretariat

Mr Adu-Poku said the Assembly had completed the construction of Adubinsokese health centre and nurses quarters at Adwumakaase-kese, both funded through the Social Investment Fund (SIF).

The DCE also mentioned the construction of Bungalow for Health District Director at Kodie and the construction of maternity Block at Afrancho as on-going and said they were being funded by the District Development Fund and the SIF.

