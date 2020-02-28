news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb. 29, GNA - Two incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs), Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin and Mr Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe are going unopposed for Effutu and Ekumfi Constituencies respectively, in the Central Region, as the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for its Parliamentary Primaries in April.

They are among 49 prospective parliamentary aspirants including four women who picked forms and successfully submitted them at the close of nominations on Thursday, February 20.

The four female parliamentary aspirants who are also incumbent MPs are Ms. Abena Durowaa Mensah, Assin North, Ms Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Agona West, Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, Awutu Senya East and Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, Cape Coast North.

The aspirants filed from all the 19 Constituencies the NPP, had sitting MPs out of the 23 in the Region.

Primaries for four Constituencies the Party lost to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was held last November to pave the way for the aspirants to embark on early rigorous campaign.

The parliamentary primaries are expected to come off on April 25, 2020 across the country, but the aspirants must also sail successfully through vetting scheduled from February 28 to March 8, 2020.

Mr Kennedy Ohene-Konadu Agyapong, MP for Assin Central who had gone unopposed since he clinched the seat some 20 years ago, currently sits on tenterhooks as Mr Eric Baidoo, his contender had vowed to unseat him.

The situation is not different in the sister constituencies, where the incumbent MP for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour battles it out with Mr Joseph Kofi Damptey who had eyed the seat since 2000.

In the Assin North Constituency, Ms Abena Durowaa Mensah, the sitting MP, an Economist, Banker and Insurer will lock horns with two great businessmen and entrepreneurs, Mr. Eric Amankwa Blay and Mr. Emmanuel Antwi Boasiako.

Mr James Korsah-Brown, a parliamentary aspirant in Mfantseman Constituency’s inclusion had brought "intense political heat" on Mr. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, the incumbent, to render account of his stewardship.

Mr Korsah-Brown has pledged to industrialise the Constituency, using his influences and the resources endowed there to untie the poverty knot in the area.

Mr Bright Wireko-Brobby, also an incumbent MP representing the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency also faces Nana Kwame Yamoah Hagan, a new entrant.

In the Gomoa East, Mr Kojo Asemanyi goes to polls with Mr. Richard Panford, while in the Agona West constituency, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the incumbent faces fierce competition with three party stalwarts - Mr. Evans Addison Coleman, Samuel Kweku Obodai, Mr. Yawson Otoo.

In the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency, the sitting MP, Anthony Effah, will face five strong males - Messrs Samuel Ofori Ampomah, Francis Ampong-Ansah Bernasko, Ernest Kojo Smith, Bright Essilfie Kumi and Adjei Domson.

Parliamentary aspirants in other constituencies include Mr Nenyi George Andah, sitting MP, and Mr Joseph Aidoo for Awuku Senya West, while Mr Elvis Morris Donkoh, Mr Eric Kobina Nyanteh as well as Mr Alexander Kodwo Acquah vie for the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) and the Gomoa West seats respectively.

In the Cape Coast North Constituency, the competition is between Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, the current MP against three males, Messrs Ampah, Joseph Thomas Baidoo and Philip Longdon as Mrs Eyiah goes all out with Dr Nana Cudjoe in the Gomoa Central Constituency.

Nana Amoako, incumbent, is competing with Mr Richard Nii Duodu, Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie and Mr Charles Afari Mensah for the Upper Denkyira East seat.

Samuel Nsowah Djan incumbent in Upper Denkyira West faces Benjamin Kofi Ayeh.

In the Awutu Senya East, Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Special Development Initiatives competes with Messrs Bernard Ayeh Dankwah and Patrick Kwadu-Amponsem.

