news, story, article

By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, March 13 GNA - Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Volta Caucus have appealed to the Minister of Interior and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to beef up police presence in the South Tongu District.

The appeal followed the murder of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, Assemblyman for the Sogakope Electoral Area a couple of weeks ago.

They also called for swift and independent investigation into the crime was necessary to bring the perpetrators to book.

Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, MP for South Tongu, speaking at a news conference in Accra, said justice would be served with the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to allow calm to return the area.

Mr. Adzahli was murdered during the late hours of Sunday, 1st March 2020. He left behind a wife and two daughters.

He was attacked by unknown people, some of who broke through his door, while others were shooting in order to deter the neighbours from coming out to rescue him.

Mr Woyome urged the Minister and the IGP to consider posting more men to the district and to supply them with the requisite logistics to make policing of the people and foreign nationals more effective.

He said Sogakope was one of the strategic areas in the Volta Region as it was the route for numerous transistors from neighboring Togo, Benin, Nigeria and Cameron among others.

He said the movements come with huge security challenges, which demanded vigilance on the part of the Police and National Security operatives.

Mr Woyome also ascribed the murder of the Assemblyman to breakdown of security in the district, adding, "This is due to the fact that despite the distress call made to the District Police Commander, it took almost two hours for a patrol team to be dispatched to the scene."

He said the incident exposed the lack of the necessary resources and high sense of professionalism to fight crime, saying that it was like Ghanaian Police Service feared for their own lives.

He therefore appealed to government to take a critical look at the situation and resource the police to protect the citizens better.

Some of the Volta Caucus MPs present at the conference included; Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, Mr Alexander Hottordze, MP for Central Tongu, Mr Kwasi Bedzra, MP for HO West, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, MP for Ho Central and Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandor, MP for Juaboso.

GNA