Accra, Jan. 21, GNA - The Reverend Dr. Divine Ayivor, Adventist Minister is set to contest for the Flagbearer slot of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) slated for March 8 at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Dr Ayivor who is the Pastor of Prince Emmanuel SDA Church Ringway is a nephew of Mr Komla Agbeli Gbedema, with a strong root in the traditions of Nkrumaism.

A Special Assistant to the Dr Ayivor told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra that the CPP Flagbearer aspirant would officially make his intentions known later next month.

The Special Assistant said Dr Ayivor, is currently holding discussions with senior members of the CPP and other eminent personalities across the country including; high profile religious leaders and explaining his ambition to re-invigorate politics in the country.

“Dr Ayivor who is PhD holder in Public Policy and Administration with a Law Concentration, believes that the political architecture of the CPP and that of the country must change, the antagonistic partisanship must change,” the Special Assistant stated.

According to CPP’s political timetable, the party would elect its Election 2020 flagbearer on March 8th at a National Delegates Conference slated for Kumasi.

The Central Committee, which is the highest decision making body of the Party said Flagbearer Aspirants would pay GH¢200,000.00 as filing fees and GH¢2,000.00 for the nomination forms.

Qualification for the flagbearer Aspirants among others stipulates that anyone wishing to contest for the position must be in good standing.

The CPP Central Committee has also decided to hold a joint Congress for the election of the flagbearer and the National Leadership to manage affairs of the party for the next four years.

The CPP Central Committee resolution made available to the Ghana News Agency said it pegged the nomination fees at GH¢2,000.00 with a National Organiser aspirants having to pay GH¢30,000.00 as filing fee.

The National Women and National Youth Organizer aspirants would pay GH¢20,000.00 as filing fees.

The General Secretary, Vice Chairmen and Treasurer Aspirants would pay GH¢70,000.00 as filing fees.

Any member of the party wanting to become the Chairperson of the party would have to pay GH¢100,000.00 as filing fee.

