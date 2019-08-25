news, story, article

By Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA

Accra, Aug 25, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Adotei Allotey has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anyaa-Sowutoum parliamentary primary election to contest the 2020 general election on the Party's ticket.

Mr Adotei Allotey, a businessman and politician, polled a total of 587 votes to beat his other three contenders.

They included Madam Irene Edem Mensah, who had 181 votes, Amadu Mammadu 392 votes and Amadu Ibrahim 137 votes.

The total votes cast was 1,297.

Mr Adotei Allotey in his acceptance speech after been declared winner, urged colleague candidates to team up with him and work together to help wrestle the seat, which had eluded them for 16 years.

''My victory is for all, nobody is a loser. I urge all the other candidates to support me for the purpose of winning the seat for the NDC," he said.

''We are about to start the journey of victory 2020, there is no need for infighting and I hope our hard work will yield results come 2020,'' he added.

