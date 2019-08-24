news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, August 24, GNA - Voting for the NDC parliamentary primary election for the Adentan constituency, has been without incident.

Mr. Gerald Roberts, Municipal Electoral Officer of the constituency, told the Ghana News Agency that about 1,360 delegates were expected to vote.

He said the process had been smooth without incident so far and added that he was hopeful the election would come to a peaceful and successful end by the close of day.

The constituency is being contested by Nana Oye Lithur, former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, and Mr. Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, a politician and management consultant.

