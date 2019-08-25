news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, Aug 25, GNA - Mr. Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, emerged winner in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries election for the Adenta constituency.

Mr Ramadan won with 730 votes against his only other contender, Nana Oye Lithur, who had 559 votes.

A total of 1,290 votes were cast in the constituency, with one rejected ballot.

Mr. Gerald Roberts, Municipal Electoral Officer, said voting within the constituency had basically been orderly, without any marring incident.

