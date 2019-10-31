news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Oct. 31, GNA - Mr Phanuel Donkor, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Adaklu in the Volta Region, has shared his vision of transforming the area to rub shoulders with some developed cities in the country.

The DCE at the Assembly's maiden “Meet the Press” series, said Government was committed to the speedy development of the District, and was hopeful that Adaklu would be fully elevated in a few years to compete with Ho, Tema and other municipalities and metropolitans in the country.

He said the District, which had been tagged as one with no tarred roads, currently had works ongoing on 8.6 km of Adaklu Waya town roads, which he said would be overlaid with bitumen.

The DCE said Government was working “tirelessly” on the road networks, and mentioned that the reshaping of the 4.5 kilometre stretch from Adaklu Aziedukpe to Hlihave had been completed.

“The only difference between Ho and Adaklu is good roads, and by the next four or five years, Adaklu would be the District of choice”, he stated.

Mr Donkor said the District, which had also been grappling with unavailability of potable water, now had water coverage of about 70 per cent, thanks to numerous interventions including the Adidome Water Project, and the Water Supply Improvement Project, which when completed would increase access to about 90 per cent.

Mr Donkor said about 90 per cent of the District’s 91 communities had been connected to the national electricity grid.

The DCE listed about 20 projects including health facilities, school infrastructure, sanitation facilities, and security installations, some of which were being funded with the one million dollars per constituency meant for special development initiatives.

Plans to construct a central market for the District was also made known.

The District, from January to October 2019 had realised GH¢168,000.00 in Internally Generated Funds (IGF), far exceeding the GH¢125,000 targeted for the year.

Mr MacGeorge Apetorgbor, the District Finance Officer, said the feat was achieved through “prudent economic management”, adding that the Assembly had measures in place to block all revenue leakages.

A total of 5000 bags of NPK fertilizers, and 2500 of urea had been given out to farmers under the Government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme, and a total of 1,863 farmers had been databased in the District.

Under the Planting for Export and Rural Development module of the agricultural interventions, a total of 60,000 seedlings of high yield cashew was distributed this year to 71 farmers.

The District had also recorded significant improvements in sanitation, and the media was told efforts were being made towards developing tourism.

