By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA



Adaklu Waya (V/R), Jan. 23, GNA - The Adaklu District Assembly Thursday failed to elect a presiding member (PM) after two rounds of voting.

Mr Fred Kwame Agbogbo, the Assemblyman for Ablornu Electoral Area, who is also the immediate past PM, and Mr Phanuel Kudi, Assemblyman for Waya Electoral Area, got nine and 11 votes respectively during the first round of voting.

The election took place at Adaklu Waya immediately after the inauguration of the Assembly by Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Minister of Information.

Before the second round of voting, members were given a short break during which the Ghana News Agency observed lobbying for preferred candidates.

When the results of the second round was declared, the figures remained the same.

The election, supervised by the Electoral Commission, was rescheduled within the next 10 days to elect the PM.

Present were Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament of Adaklu, Mr Phanue Kadey Donkor, the District Chief Executive, and Togbe Gbogbi Atsa IV, Paramount Chief of the Adaklu Traditional Area.

