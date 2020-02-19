news, story, article

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu



Sege (GAR) Feb.19, GNA - The Ada West District Assembly has for the third time failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM).

Another election has been slated for the foreseeable future as more intensive consultations are being done among members.

In an interview with the GNA Tuesday 18th February 2020 after the elections, many of the Assembly Members expressed worry about their inability to elect a PM and described the situation as time and resource wasting.

Mr Joseph Amatey Alimo (government appointee) and Mr Isaac Gbenartey (Assembly Member for Hwakpo Adokorpe electoral area) polled 13 and 9 votes respectively, each failing to get the mandatory two thirds majority.

