news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Kukurantumi (E/R), Feb. 18, GNA – The Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa North Constituency , Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo has filed her nomination forms to contest the April, 25 New Patriotic Party(NPP) parliamentary primaries.

She was accompanied by some party faithful to submit her nomination form and other relevant documents to the Abuakwa North NPP party executives and the elections committee.

Addressing the gathering after filing her nomination, Ms Twum-Ampofo advised her supporters against offensive language, since that had the tendency to divide the party.

She said politics was about numbers and it was important to use accommodating words to win the hearts of people rather than using abusive language.

Ms Twum-Ampofo encouraged her constituents to register when the Electoral Commission (EC) starts to compile a new voter’s register from 18th of April, 2020.

She advised them to start educating their relatives and friends, about the impending exercise by the EC, so that no one is left out to enhance the country’s democracy.

GNA