news, story, article

Amenfi West, Sept. 28, GNA - On the other hand, the Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), Abraham Kofi Asante has won the parliamentary candidature for the New Patriotic Party in the Amenfi West Constituency of the Western Region.



He had 307 votes representing 51.94% of the 591 valid votes cast.

Other contestants were; Joseph Danquah, Kwasi Afrifa, Kojo Abekah and Paul Dekyi who contested for the elections.

Mr. Asante was the parliamentary representative of the Amenfi West Constituency in the 2000 under former President, John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.

GNA