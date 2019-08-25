news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA

Accra, Aug. 25 GNA — The Ablekuma West Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected Reverend Kweku Addo as the Party's parliamentary candidate to contest the 2020 general election.

Rev Addo won the elections by a landslide, pulling 724 votes from the 974 total votes cast.

Mr Prince Derrick Adjei, the other candidate pulled 244 votes.

There was one rejected ballot and five spoilt ballots.

Rev Addo in his victory speech urged Party members to stay united to ensure victory in the 2020 elections.

He said with unity and solidarity, he was optimistic of clinching the seat for the party.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after he was declared winner of the party’s parliamentary primary election, Rev Addo said he had always been optimistic of winning the primary election.

“It’s not a win for Rev Addo but a win for the NDC. The solidarity that we’ve shown today and the peaceful elections that we’ve had, clearly demonstrate my style of leadership and that we should be able to work together to be able to take the seat”, he said.

The Ablekuma West Constituency seat is currently held by Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

GNA