By Benjamin Adamafio Commey/Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 28, GNA - The New Patriotic Party's delegates in the Ablekuma South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have elected Mr Bernard Nii Anyaa Brown as the parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections.

Mr Brown, the current Greater Accra Director of the National Health Insurance Authority, pulled 347 votes, representing 55.96 per cent of the valid votes cast, beating his close contender, Mr Samuel Sarbah Lartey, who polled 273, representing 44.04 per cent.

Speaking to the media after he was declared winner, Mr Brown called for unity among party members to ensure victory in 2020.

He also assured party faithful of ensuring that the Party forged ahead with oneness to secure the seat.

"We are going to forge ahead in unity and strength and make sure we wrest this seat from the NDC… and so I want to tell all delegates and party faithful that the NPP is the winner and not Ben Brown."

"We are, therefore, sending a strong signal to Alfred Oko Vanderpuije that the huge number of people who turned up today shows that the Party is becoming attractive to the people in the Constituency."

He congratulated his contender for running a 'decent campaign' despite his strong desire to win the election on a third attempt.

Mr Sarbah Lartey, on his part, assured the winner and the Party of his support to ensure victory in 2020.

"The elections are over and my colleague has won and I declare support to him. I am assuring him that I will assist him during the campaign to ensure that we win the 2020 elections for the NPP."

In all, 624 delegates voted of which 620 were deemed valid with four rejected votes recorded.

A total of 717 eligible delegates were expected to have voted.

The Constituency’s current MP is Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije of the National Democratic Congress.

The rather smooth event was marred by an unfortunate incident of a delegate who had come to vote collapsed and was pronounced dead minutes later.

Nii Otu Ankrah, a worker at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, collapsed few minutes after casting his ballot and was rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Madam Lizzete Bonnet, the Communications Officer of the Party in the Ablekuma South Constituency, confirmed the death of delegate to the Ghana News Agency.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

GNA