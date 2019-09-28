news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey/Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – The rather smooth voting process observed in the Ablekuma South Constituency was marred by the unfortunate death of a delegate shortly after casting his ballot.

Nii Otu Ankrah, a worker at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, collapsed few minutes after voting and was rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Madam Lizzete Bonnet, the Communications Officer of the Party, confirmed the death to the Ghana News Agency.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

GNA