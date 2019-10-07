news, story, article

By Hayford O- Akrofi, GNA

Accra, Oct.7, GNA - The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly has held its Second Public hearing at Darkuman-Kokompe in Accra.



Participants included; Assembly members, Departmental heads, security agencies, traditional authorities, the clergy, artisans, market women and opinion leaders.

The aim was to afford stakeholders the opportunity to monitor, evaluate and review the assembly's Four-Year Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) and the Annual Action Plan (AAP) based on inputs collated from stakeholders during the need’s assessment at the First Quarter Town Hall Meeting in March this year.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Kofi Ofori, said the collation of the needs of stakeholders culminated in assisting the assembly to identify 74 projects and programmes for the people.

Out of that Mr Ofori said, 39 representing about 52.7 percent were fully implemented while 30 or 40.5 percent were on-going.

The rest he said, would be tackled next year.

All the projects and programmes, the MCE stressed were community-driven and encouraged the people to take ownership of the projects in their localities to ensure quality work by contractors.

Mr Ofori said the assembly supported 37 students in various universities and colleges to the tune of GH¢43,000.00 while 28 more were being considered for scholarships by the Scholarships Secretariat.

The assembly, the MCE said, also disbursed over GH¢60,000.00 to 46 beneficiary People with Disabilities (PWDs).

The amount Mr Ofori said, was spent on procurement of 34 deep freezers and cash donation to of GH¢12,000.00 to 12 PWDs.

A major setback in the municipality, he said was sanitation and waste management despite the rigorous public education and sensitisation organised by the Sanitation Ministry and the Assembly.

Another challenge according to him was unauthorised placement of containers and erection of unapproved structures on roads, pavements and waterways.

He advised offenders to mend their ways since a task force formed would move in to remove all the structures at a cost to owners.

The Municipal Development Planning Officer, Hajiah Mamata Musah Sheriff said part of activities planned by the assembly for next year included; conducting home and farm visits to extend improved technologies to farmers, training of staff in mushroom production and processing, training of rabbit management practices and processing.

Hajiah Sheriff said 50 households would also be sensitised on backyard farming while 40 farmers would be registered and rolled onto the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The Assembly she said, was doing all that it could to provide continuous and sustainable development in the form of good roads, increased access to education, improved sanitation, support to the vulnerable and provide security to its citizens.

