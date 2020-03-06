news, story, article

By Hayford O Akrofi, GNA



Accra, March 06, GNA - The Ablekuma North Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Kofi Ofori has urged Ghanaians not to be complacent of the nation’s achievements.

This is because in spite of the numerous achievements chalked by the current administration under President Nana Akufo-Addo, the country continued to face some economic challenges.

Mr Ofori stated these during the 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration of the assembly at the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools Park in Accra.

The celebration, which was preceded by an impressive marching by school children from some selected schools in the municipality was on the theme ‘’Consolidating Our Gains’’.

Mr. Ofori said, Ghana under President Akufo-Addo had since 2017 been one of the fastest growing economics not only in West Africa, but Africa as a whole.

The President’s call for ‘’Ghana Beyond Aid’’ policy he said, was to make the country economically resilient and competitive.

Mr Ofori encouraged all to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that existed in the country and invest since Ghana has proven to be one of the platforms for doing business.

He posited that Ghana made progress in numerous areas of well-being, especially poverty reduction and other social interventions, making the nation among a few countries around the world that recorded significant reduction in poverty.

The President as part of his vision to move Ghana forward, Mr. Ofori emphasised initiated the Planting for Food and Jobs programme to revamp the Agriculture Sector, which remains the back bone of the country’s economy.

The sector he said, continued to experience steady growth.

The introduction of the Free Senior High School programme by the Government under President Akufo Addo, Mr Ofori said, had brought to the fore the need to give equal opportunities to children from both rich and poor homes for quality education which otherwise was not possible in the past.

Since the introduction of the free SHS in 2017 Mr. Ofori said, every school had experienced exponential increase in its intake with great improvements of infrastructure of schools across the country as well.

Awards of scholarships which were in the past kept in great secrecy he said,were now decentralized.

Mr Ofori said last year the Scholarships Secretariat through the assembly disbursed over GH¢80,000.00 to needy tertiary students in the municipality.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh entreated all for maximum restraint as the country prepared for another election and avoid confrontations.

Nana Owusu Afriyieh was confident that if supporters of the NPP remained focused and united, the party would have another victory in the 2020 elections due to outstanding performance of government.

GNA