By Hayford O. Akrofi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region improved on its revenue generation by collecting GH¢1,403,772.27 between April-August 2019 compared to GH¢888,806.59 within the same period in 2018.

The Assembly, which was established in April 2018, again improved by collecting GH¢2,069,110.66 between January 1 to August 31, 2019 out of the projected revised target of GH¢3,246,576.12 representing about 63.77 per cent.

Mr Kofi Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), made this known during the Assembly’s 2019 Second Ordinary Meeting at Darkuman-Kokompe in Accra.

Mr Ofori said management was still not satisfied with progress made and noted that task force and monitoring teams had been formed to shore-up revenue collection.

“The road network within the Municipality, which still remains a challenge, is going to be improved by the selection of about eight kilometers of roads to be sealed.”

“These are the re-gravelling of the Casablanca Guest House area roads, rehabilitation of Tweneboa, Esuapim, Lotus, Cup Plant and Jato streets as well as Attoh-Maclean Avenue.”

The rest are the construction of a 0.9M ‘U’ drain along Catalina Street, another 0.45M ‘U’ drain along Agbenaa (Nii Adama Street) at Odorkor Official Town in addition to the construction of four speed bumps and 10 zebra crossings to protect pedestrians.

Mr Ofori said 10kms of roads have been earmarked for grading works and mentioned the Aliu Mahama and Poultry Farm roads, and Isaac Tetteh and Kofi Owusu streets as well as Kwashieman-Sowutuom roads, which he indicated would have asphaltic overlay early next year.

Another major challenge confronting the Municipality, he said, was lack of government health facility and that early next year, a 20-bed capacity polyclinic would be constructed the Kwashieman Been-To.

The MCE said no violent crimes had been recorded over the past few months due to measures by the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) through spot checks and night patrols by the Joint Military-Police Team.

Mr Ofori said through the efforts of MUSEC the Assembly was able to raze popular dens of criminals at Akata-Odorkor and a portion of the Mallam Market, which were harbouring suspected criminals, prostitutes and drug addicts.

He said renovation works was progressing steadily on a temporary office accommodation at Awoshie-Baah Yard, which would be completed by mid-October this year.

Work was also on-going on a location at Dansoman Junction, which would be completed by the end of the year to reduce the office accommodation problem.

