By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Mepe (V/R), Aug. 25, GNA - Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency has received a 96.5 per cent endorsement from delegates in the Constituency as the Party's candidate for the 2020 Parliamentary elections.

He polled 1,043 of the 1,078 total valid ballots cast, with Mr William Mawuli Ahedo, his contender, securing 35 votes, representing 3.2 per cent.

Delegates turned up early at the Mepe Presbyterian Junior High School for the exercise, and hours before the official close of polls, the voters register had been cleared.

Soon after the results were collated, delegates and party supporters thronged to Mr Ablakwa, chanting Party tunes, and congratulating him.

The MP told supporters that although he was sure of victory, the level of endorsement was “unexpected”, and was an indication that victory for the Party in 2020 was on the horizon.

He declared his campaign team dissolved, and said a joint team would be constituted with that of his contender to campaign ahead of 2020.

“It’s one family, one NDC in North Tongu”, Mr Ablakwa said, adding that the Constituency would support the Party with more votes come 2020.

“North Tongu has showed me that they love me and I will make sure I do more for them”, he later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The MP said the District would witness more dynamics in leadership, and promised to work hard to provide roads where needed, and also complete water projects and other social interventions.

He also pledged to rally his constituents to face the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and said the NDC had a sure strategy for that.

“We must confront the NPP head on for Victory for Mahama in 2020. You can rest assured that our strategy will work. We will defeat them very overwhelmingly. NPP will just close shop in North Tongu and join NDC”, Mr Ablakwa stated.

The election was witnessed by Captain Rtd George Nfodzo, a former MP for Ho Central, and was under the close supervision of the Electoral Commission, security agencies and the media.

