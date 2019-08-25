news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA

Accra, August 25, GNA — Mr Abdul Latif Dan has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

Mr Latif Dan swept 888 votes to defeat Alhaji Alidu Haruna, who had 654 votes.

The total ballots cast was 1,542, representing 86.9 per cent of turn out.

There were no spoilt ballots.

Supporters of the winning side were ecstatic over the victory and celebrated with singing, dancing and chants.

Mr Latif Dan, in his address to NDC members thanked them for coming out in their numbers to vote.

“The people of Ablekuma Central have spoken very well. The victory of NDC 2020 begins today and I call on each and every one of us to join the crusade for the victory of NDC 2020.

"I cannot do it alone; neither can you, so together we succeed. May the Almighty Allah bless you all,” he added.

GNA