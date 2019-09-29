news, story, article

Bolgatanga, Sept. 29, GNA - Mr Abanga Abdulai, former Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has won the NPP primaries for the Binduri Constituency with 332 votes to beat Mr John Atubiga, Businessman, who had 14 votes and Mr Alex Joseph Asuma Avoka, polling 68.



For the Bawku Central, Madam Gabiana Agbanwa Abugri, Health Practitioner, won with 407 votes while Mr Abubakar Wuni, a Businessman, got 154 votes, with Mr Ayuuba Seidu, Senior High School Tutor, polling 58.

At the Builsa South Constituency, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the Builsa south DCE, won with 258 votes while Mr Thomas Adama got 50 votes.

For the Bolgatanga Central, Mr Rex Asanga, who is into Community Development, won with 334 votes while Mr Emmanuel Abhour, a retired customs officer, got 155, and Mr Joseph Amiyure Atura, MCE Bolgatanga, polling 151 votes.

The Chiana-Paga Constituency saw Mr Robert Apechira Aloo, the Branch Manager, Stanbic Bank, Bolgatanga, winning with 440 votes while Madam Fidelia Kudariwor, had 192.

Mr Abdul-Karim Dubur, a Banker, won with 204 votes at the Pusiga Constituency while his contender Mr Abdulai Zubeiru, Pusiga District Chief Executive, got 197 votes.

For the Garu Constituency, Mr Musah Osman, Programmes Officer, Action Aid-Ghana, got 176 votes while Mr Emmanuel Asore Avoka, DCE of Garu, got 143 votes.

Mr James Maurice Abakisi, the Manager of the Upper East Regional Communication Agency (NCA), won the Builsa North primaries with 243 votes while his contender; Mr Isaac Issaku Awenemai, health worker, Ghana Health Service, got 149 votes.

GNA