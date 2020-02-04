news, story, article

By Samuel Ackon, GNA



Abura Dunkwa (C/R), Feb. 4, GNA - The Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District Assembly has failed again to elect a Presiding Member (PM) to steer the affairs of the Assembly for two years.

The election was held between the incumbent, Mr Jojo Bondzi, and Mr Napoleon Nsako Tawiah, on Monday.

The two contested for the seat last week but could not attain the two-thirds majority needed.

In the first round of votes, Mr Bondzi had 29 and Mr Tawiah got 17, but during the second round, Mr Bondzi lost one vote to get 28.

Again none of the two candidates could secure the two-thirds majority of the 45-member Assembly, which needed 30 votes to secure the position.

Calls by Felicia Aba Hagan, the District Chief Executive of AAK, to get an interim PM to allow business to flow was met with stiff opposition.

Some of the Assembly members were of the view that that intervention was not backed by law, hence could not be allowed.

