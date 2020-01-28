news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sampa, (B/R) Jan 28, GNA - Mr Daniel Fordjour Agyemang, a-39-year-old Geologist has picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries to lead them in the Jaman North Constituency of the Bono Region in Election 2020.

So far, only two aspirants have picked forms to contest the Party’s primaries scheduled for April 25, challenging Mr Stevens Siaka, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency and also the Deputy Bono Regional Minister.

Followed by some ecstatic NPP supporters and sympathisers at Sampa, the constituency capital, Mr. Agyemang later told Ghana News Agency (GNA) his decision to contest the primaries was without any malice, but rather to enable him to serve the Party and the nation.

He observed that since 1992, the Jaman North constituency remained the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) until the NPP snatched it from them in 2016.

Since then, Mr. Agyemang noted the strength of the NPP in the constituency had gone down because most of the supporters felt they were neglected, a situation which caused dissention within the Party in the constituency.

Election 2020, he said was crucial to the NPP, and the Party therefore required a winnable candidate like him who could easily approach and re-unite disgruntled Party supporters, mobilise them and intensify electioneering not only to retain the seat, but also win the presidential election too.

Mr Agyemang emphasised “the NPP remains big and a strong Party under the great elephant”, hence its interest must be supreme to override individual political ambitions, if it was determined to retain political power.

He advised delegates and supporters of the party to bury their differences, unite and help identify and tackle peculiar challenges confronting the growth of the party at the grassroots proactively.

Mr. Agyemang said development in the constituency had seen sharp and drastic improvements under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, and it behooved on the NPP supporters to go round and sell government’s social intervention programmes to the electorate.

This will enable the electorate to make informed decisions for the NPP for one-touch victory in the December 7 general election, he added.

GNA