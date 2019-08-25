news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Tema, August 25, GNA - A 36-year-old medical doctor was on Saturday, declared the winner in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election for the Tema-West Constituency.

Dr Raphael Kwasi Sarpong Tufuor won the elections by 755 votes out of the 1,203 valid ballots cast.

He was followed by Mr Wakefield Wisdom Ackuaku with 411 and Mr Romeo Elikplim Akahoho getting 37 votes.

Two of the ballots cast were rejected.

Dr Tufuor, a father of three and a married man, pledged that he would work closely with his contenders, grass root supporters, new and old executives to wrestle power from the NPP come 2020.

He said NDC had since 1996 not been in power in that constituency and they would work hard, especially at Tema main, through a door to door campaign to win the scene.

Dr Tufuor said his main priority, when voted into power, would be to get a clinic for the constituency as residents had to travel far to access health facilities outside their reach.

GNA