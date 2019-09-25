news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bolgatanga, Sept. 25, GNA - Thirty Parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party, in the Upper East Region, have been vetted and qualify to contest in the parliamentary primary elections slated for Saturday, September 28.

The 30 aspirants would be contesting for twelve constituencies dubbed “orphan constituencies”, out of the fifteen constituencies in the Region, as the three constituencies that have NPP members of parliament would have their primaries next January.

Alhaji Mogtari Bagaya Amadu, the Upper East Regional Election and Research Coordinator, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga, said all was set and the Region was well prepared for the primaries.

He said stringent measures including liaising with the state security such as the police and other relevant institutions had been undertaken to ensure peace and order during the election.

He said five delegates from each polling station, 17 from the constituency executives, elders and patrons of the Party would be expected to cast their votes to elect the potential candidates to lead the Party at the constituency level.

The contesting aspirants for the Bawku Central are Mr Abubakar Wuni, a Businessman, Madam Gabiana Agbanwa Abugri, Health practitioner and Mr Ayuuba Seidu, Senior High School Tutor.

For the Builsa South Constituency, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the Builsa South DCE, and Mr Thomas Adama would be contesting while at the Bongo Constituency, Mr Peter Ayinbisa, the DCE Bongo District and Madam Diana Asuure Aburiya would be contesting.

In the Bolgatanga Central, Mr Emmanuel Abhour, a retired custom officer, Mr Joseph Amiyure Atura, MCE Bolgatanga and Mr Rex Asanga, a community development practitioner would contest.

The contestants for the Chiana-Paga Constituency are Mr Robert Apechira Aloo, Branch Manager Stanbic Bank Bolgatanga and Madam Fidelia Kudariwor.

At the Talensi Constituency, Mr Samuel Kuug, Mr Robert Alibo, Programmes Officer World Vision International-Ghana, Mr William Zoogah, a Businessman and Mr Thomas Dunaab, an Accountant, Ghana Health Service, Nsawam, would contest, while in the Bolgatanga East Constituency, Mr Emmanuel Abugre Abole, DCE, Mr David, Amoah, Constituency Chairman, Mr Abire Nsobila, an Enginer at the Navrongo Municipal Assembly would be contesting.

Those contesting at the Pusiga Constituency are Mr Abdul- Karim Dubur, a Banker and Mr Abdulai Zubeiru, DCE, Pusiga District.

For the Garu Constituency, Mr Musah Osman, Programmes Officer, Action Aid-Ghana and Mr Emmanuel Asore Avoka, DCE, Garu are contesting.

Mr James Maurice Abakisi, the Manager of the Upper East Regional National Communication (NCA) and Mr Isaac Issaku Awenemai, health worker, Ghana Health Service would be contesting for the Builsa North.

At the Nabdam Constituency, Mr Boniface Gambila, Board member, Northern Development Authority and Mr Yen Saparl would contest, and in the Binduri Constituency, Mr Abanga Abdulai former MCE, Bawku, Mr John Atubiga, Businessman and Mr Alex Joseph Asuma Avoka, a Businessman would contest.

Mr Jerry Asamani, the Upper East Regional Organizer of the NPP, told the GNA that each constituency would have one voting center and delegates would be transported to the centres and served with meals to enable them cast their votes in comfort.

He said campaigns by the various candidates to win votes were ongoing without any acrimony.

The organizer called on the Party supporters to conduct themselves well and avoid jubilating when the results were out because it was a one family affair.

