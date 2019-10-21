news, story, article

By Vitus Doozie, GNA



Mampong (A/R), Oct 21, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected Mr Frank Amoakohene, a 28-year-old level 600 student of University of Ghana Medical School, as the Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Asante Mampong Constituency.

This was at the NDC’s parliamentary primary elections held throughout its three orphan constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

The other constituencies are; Atwima Mponua and Asokwa.

Mr Amoakohene, who is also a former President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and the immediate past president of Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), polled 315 votes to beat two other contestants in last Saturday’s local elections.

His closest contender in the three-member race, Mr Mohammed Kojo Aboasu, former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asante Mampong, had 294 votes.

Ms Bintah Fatimah Mohammed, a renowned businesswoman and an expert in business planning, the only female aspirant, in the heated contest polled 251.

The event conducted by the opposition NDC Party in its orphan constituency in the Asante Mampong Constituency was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) officials.

The total number of delegates on the voters’ register was 1,075 but 865 out of this number voted. Five ballots were rejected.

The election which was generally described as transparent, free and fair was nearly marred by four young men and a lady who were alleged to have impersonated some absentee delegates.

However, the swift intervention of the police, averted the acts of the perpetrators and they were arrested.

Calm and order was immediately restored, culminating in the peaceful conduct of the elections.

In the Atwima Mponua elections, Mr Stephen Yeboah, won the election, polling 776 out of the total 1,357 valid votes cast, as against his close contestant Madam Selina Ofori, the sole female contender, who had 543.

Mr Sadiq Yahya also got 29 votes. Nine ballots were rejected.

Mr Amoh Kamel, who contested with others in the Asokwa Constituency, becomes the NDC parliamentary candidate in that constituency, as he garnered 544 of the total votes cast.

Mr. Anwel Sadat came closer with 308 votes, whiles Madam Dorcas Dufie, had 34. There were 19 rejected and two spoilt ballots.

GNA