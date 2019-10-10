news, story, article

By Elizabeth Awinbono, GNA



Accra, Oct 10, GNA - Seventeen aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest for the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections 2019 at the Anyaa East electoral area in the Ga-Central Municipality.

Out of this number, four aspirants will contest for the District Assembly and 13 for the Unit Committee elections.

However, as at Thursday, October 10 at 1020 hours, eleven of them had successfully filed their nominations to contest the elections slated for December 17 this year.

Mr Samuel Okoe, the Returning Officer, Special Duty for the Anyaa East Electoral Area confirmed to the Ghana News Agency.

He said three of them had filed for the District Assembly position, while the other eight would be vying for a place in the Unit Committee.

On gender diversity, he said only one female had filed for nomination to contest for the District Assembly position in the upcoming District elections.

Mr Okoe said he encountered many challenges with regards to the filling of the forms adding that, some aspirants mixed small letters with capital while others used small letters instead of capital letters.

Some forms have also not been endorsed.

He advised aspirants to file their forms early in order to have errors corrected before the deadline.

Aspirants for the Assembly include;, Vitoria Korang, Thompson Atitso, William Kabanda and Ekow Gym, while Ebenezer Sackey Baffle, Mustapha Hadji Osman, Salisu Amadu, Jonathan Kwasi Otoo, Eric Opoku, Benjamin Adjetey, Paul Sowah Oko, Charles Nchamba, Godwin Kumahor, Kingsford Otchere, Christian Sarpong, Allotey- Annan Terrence McDonnell, William Kabanda.

Nomination ends on Friday October 11, 2019 at 1700 hours at all electoral areas.

