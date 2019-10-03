news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA

Bolgatanga, Oct. 03, GNA - Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has said about 1.2 million children will be benefiting from the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme by the end of the year.

To support the increasing numbers of students under the programme, 8,000 teachers would be employed within the same period.

The Minister said this at the just ended Town Hall Meeting in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Capital.

He said all programmes introduced by the Government would be carried out successfully to deliver the needed change and improve the economy.

He called on the citizenry to give maximum support to the ministers to enable them to carry out their work effectively.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said government was not relenting on its efforts to make the agricultural sector a vibrant one, hence it had made huge investments under the Planting for Food and Jobs, which was doing well.

Commenting on the banking sector, he said the financial cleanup exercise government undertook had saved over 14 million Ghana cedis in the sector and reassured Ghanaians of the safety of their deposits.

Mr Nkrumah, therefore, reassured Ghanaians of government’s commitment to delivering change and expressed gratitude to the people of Upper East for the massive turnout and interest shown to be abreast of government’s policies, programmes and interventions.

Present at the Town Hall Meeting were Reverend Ogbame Tetteh of the Security and Exchange Commission, Mr Mustapha Sarbeng, of Bank of Ghana, Dr Ibrahim Anyars, CEO of the Nation Builders Corps (NABco), and Parliamentary candidate for Tamale Central, and Dr Sagre Babangi, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, who all took turns to give messages on their respective areas of work.

