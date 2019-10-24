news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Kpeve (V/R), Oct. 24 GNA - Mr Ernest Patrick Kojo Mallet, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Dayi, said the Assembly would continue to use government’s policies and programmes to enhance the livelihoods of the people.

“We in South Dayi District Assembly are committed to improving on the standards of living of the people in the District and would ensure full harnessing of Government’s policies to their benefit,” he stated.

The DCE said the Assembly would do this through by providing basic infrastructure facilities and services and creating avenues for economic activities to thrive to help eradicate poverty.

Mr Mallet was speaking at the District Assembly’s Meet-The-Press series at Kpeve, the District capital, an initiative by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information.

It was to encourage Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to interact with the media to account for their stewardship.

The forum also formed part of government’s agenda to promote openness, transparency, accountability and participation of citizens and interest groups such as the media.

The DCE said the Assembly prepared and implemented an annual “Popular Participation Plan that seeks to involve interest groups and citizens in the District in the planning, monitoring and review of development programmes.”

Mr Mallet said the Assembly had also developed a website as part of its quest to disseminate information and receive feedback from the various stakeholders and the citizens to enable it perform its mandate effectively.

The DCE said the Client Service Unit had also been strengthened to provide ready information to stakeholders and citizens in anticipation of the operationalisation of the Right to Information Act.

GNA