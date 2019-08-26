news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – Mr Wilson Hope Kokah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Deputy Director of Election, has called on party members to rally behind all parliamentary candidates- elect to ensure victory come 2020.

“My humble plea to Comrades is that we all need to put behind us the various forms of acrimonies and bickering that emerged in the course of campaign, voting and immediately after declaration of results,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Kokah urged all constituency executives, current and past parliamentary candidates-elect, and all contestants to unite to strategise and bring everybody on board to recapture power in the December 2020 elections.

He congratulated all aspirants, especially the seven aspirants who contested in his Constituency; Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, for their gallantry and good thoughts.

Mr Alex Ackuaku polled 418 votes out of the 910 votes cast to get the nod to represent the Constituency in the forthcoming parliamentary election.

“You have all fought a good fight by having reinvigorated and re-gingered the branches through regular interactions and various forms of donations you made to the 106 branches prior to the just ended primaries,” he added.

“There is no winner nor vanquished, even though Mr Alex Ackuaku has been declared the parliamentary candidate-elect, it’s the NDC which is the winner.”

Mr Kokah, also the immediate past Constituency Chairman of Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, thanked all delegates and the entire membership of the Party for the individual roles they played in the preparations towards the primaries.

“Let us all be magnanimous in celebrating our feat. Even though there have at one time or the other been few infractions in the form of over stepping on toes of fellow colleagues and friends, I plead and pray we all have a big heart to forgive and forget so that together we can move on by working together to fight our common opponent, the New Patriotic Party…”.

“For a fact, we have bigger tasks ahead of us, hence there is no need for wasting, let’s all remobilise and it is my fervent belief that together, we can get there”.

The Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of the NDC also congratulated the elected parliamentary candidates within its jurisdiction and reminded all stakeholders to put behind them their bitterness.

“This is an internal contest….now the elections are over; the victors, the vanquished and other stakeholders must ensure that peace prevails within our great Party, the NDC,” a statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Jerry Johnson, the Greater Accra Regional Communication Officer, said.

It said members’ focus should be on the bigger picture of winning power in the upcoming 2020 elections.

GNA