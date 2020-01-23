news, story, article

Kyebi (ER), Jan. 23, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says no Government under the Fourth Republic in its first term in government can match the economic record of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.



“For virtually every economic measure, from inflation, to interest rates, exchange rate depreciation, rate of increase of utility prices, social interventions, like free SHS, job creation, infrastructure etc… the data shows clearly that no government has achieved as much as the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"I challenge anyone to provide any facts to dispute it,” he emphasised.

Vice President Bawumia said this when he addressed delegates at the ongoing consultative meeting of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

“I can tell you, in all humility, and without any fear of contradiction - because when you speak, you should speak with data, or on the basis of data.

"A lot of people speak, and they speak with propaganda; there is no data to back up what they are saying.

“But when you speak on matters like the economy, you should really speak with data, and I can tell you, without any fear of contradiction, that if you look at the management of the economy under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, and compare it to the first term of any government in the Fourth Republic since 1992, the first term, I can tell you there is no government that can match our record," Dr Bawumia averred.

Some high profile personalities at the function included the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV, Chief of Tafo and representative of the Okyenhene.

He said the government was committed to holistic and inclusive national development by reducing the suffering of the people and would leave no one behind.

He cited the establishment of the Ministry for Zongo and Inner City Development, which is first in Ghana’s history, a Zongo Development Fund and the numerous infrastructure projects ongoing across Zongo communities.

“We are paying Arabic instructors, whose allowances were cancelled by the previous government. There are also several national programmes ongoing, including the Free Senior High School programme. I can assure you that the welfare of Zongos is dear to the heart of this government,"Dr Bawumia added.

He urged residents of the Zongo, particularly the youth, to resist attempts by politicians to use them for any violent undertaking, especially in this year’s election.

“In an election year, unscrupulous politicians are going to come to Zongo communities to recruit youth for violent purposes.

"You should educate the youth to ask politicians to bring their own children to lead any such acts of violence if indeed it is a worthy cause," he advised.

He assured the gathering that the NPP believed in the rule of law and would continue to use legitimate arbitration processes for resolving political disputes.

