news, story, article

Accra, Jan 14, GNA - Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman for Tema West, has stated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 polls whether a new Voters’ register is used or the old one.



The said the agitation by some political parties on the introduction of a new Voters’ register was therefore unnecessary and would therefore have no impact on the victory of the President and the NPP in general.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the issues that were raised on the introduction of a new register, Mr Amfo-Sefah said the agitations were borne out of mischief by a people who knew defeat was staring them in the face and therefore are willing to clutch on even straw just to distract attention.

“The trends are poignant; it is clear that even with the current register that we are talking about, President Akufo-Addo will have a second term.

“For our friends who are making the ugly noises around town, maybe they have forgotten, this is the very same register that gave President Akufo-Addo a landslide victory with a gap of one million votes, Mr. Amfo Sefah who is popularly called Nana Boakye, said.

He said under normal circumstance, it was President Akufo-Addo and the NPP which should be fighting the Electoral Commission over its intent to change the very register,which gave the NPP a landslide victory and brought them into power from opposition.

“But President Akufo-Addo is not doing this, the NPP is not seeking to use its incumbency to force the EC to maintain this register, which has been favorable to the NPP – it is the opposition parties rather that are fighting for the register to be maintained, the question is why?”

The coalition of opposition parties have argued that the EC has no justifiable excuse to change the existing biometric register, because there is nothing wrong with it. They also argue that whatever is wrong with the register can easily be solved.

However, the EC has said that the existing biometric system is obsolete that the whole set up had to be replaced by a new one and has since gone on to secure Parliamentary approval for the exercise.

In a protest, the parties have started a series of demonstrations across the country, with the first one held in Tamale over the weekend. The parties include; the NDC, the CPP, the PNC and the APC.

“A look at the cast of political parties protesting will easily show you that the whole protest movement is a joke. Take PNC, while their National Chairman is protesting, their Secretary has said he supports the compilation of a new register. The CPP is similarly fractured. As for Hassan Ayariga and his APC, everybody knows that his party is a one-man show.

He advised the parties to stop wasting its energies on the protest that will end nowhere and rather concentrate its attention on trying to position themselves as alternatives to the NPP government.

“Because as for Nana Addo, whether you vote with a new register or not, he is already a winner,” Chairman Nana Boakye said.

GNA